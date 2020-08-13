Maharashtra Covid count up by 11,813; 413 die, 9,115 recover

Published: August 13, 2020 9:11 PM

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,49,798. So far, 3,90,948 COVID-19 patients have been discharged across Maharashtra and 29,76,090 people have been tested, it said.

The death of 413 patients during the day pushed the toll to 19,063. (IE)

With the single-day spike of 11,813 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state’s tally grew to 5,60,126, the health department said. The death of 413 patients during the day pushed the toll to 19,063, it said.

The statement issued by the department said that 9,115 patients were discharged on Thursday.

