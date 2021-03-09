Maharashtra Covid-19 update: Lockdown imposed in 16 hotspots of Thane; check dates, guidelines

Maharashtra Covid-19 update

Amid a recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Thane Municipal Commissioner has imposed a complete lockdown from today till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas. Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order which stated that 16 areas have been marked as a hotspot in the city. As per the order, all restrictions that were imposed during the countrywide lockdown will be in place in these areas. The civic administration said that the decision to impose complete lockdown in these areas has been taken due to a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the recent past.

However, the order said that normal activities are allowed in areas outside the hotspot. Relaxations in these areas have been given by the Maharashtra government under ‘Mission Begin Again.’

Thane Municipal Corporation imposes lockdown in COVID hotspot areas, from today till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by Maharashtra govt. — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

More details awaited.