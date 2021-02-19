Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases rise again, strict measures adopted — all you need to know

Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: Meanwhile, two of the most-affected districts, Akola and Amravati, had reported a partial lockdown from 5 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Sunday.

Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: As the number of Coronavirus cases started rising again in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to enforce strict restrictions in five districts in the Vidarbha region. The state authorities have imposed restrictions in the Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Buldana, and Washim districts of Maharashtra’s Amravati division. Maharashtra has recorded 5,427 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the Coronavirus cases tally in the state touched 20.82 lakh even as the active Covid-19 cases stood at 40,858 and the death toll reached 51,669.

On Thursday, five districts of the 11 in the Vidarbha region, reported 1,188 new cases. Amravati led the chart with 597 cases, followed by 237 in Yavatmal, 179 in Akola, 134 in Buldana, and 41 in Washim. Till Wednesday, Amravati district has 3,468 active Coronavirus cases. A month ago the figure was 423.

Restrictions, partial lockdown in Maharashtra

Stringent restrictions have been imposed in five districts, Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Meanwhile, two of the most-affected districts, Akola and Amravati, had reported a partial lockdown from 5 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Sunday, the IE report says. Singh disclosed that the Amravati division was likely to go beyond its September peak of more than 7,600 Covid cases in February. Amravati has already witnessed over 5,000 cases in February.

However, in Vidarbha, there is a positive that case fatality has so far remained low. On Thursday, the 11 districts of the Vidarbha witnessed 15 deaths due to Covid-19. In February, the maximum single-day Covid-19 toll was 18, recorded on Wednesday.

As part of the restrictions enforced in the Amravati division, gatherings of over 50 will not be allowed at functions be it socio-religious or weddings. Schools and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed till further notice. Over five people will not be allowed in public places, as shops have been asked to remain shut before 8 pm. People have been strictly asked to use masks and sanitizers.

Singh has revealed that there could be a decision on Friday on the total ban on weddings in Amravati. Singh and Yavatmal Collector M D Singh have underlined that these measures are part of restrictions and not a lockdown, the IE report says.