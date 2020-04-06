Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 781; 33 new cases

By: |
Updated: April 6, 2020 12:23:44 PM

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

Maharashtra, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, covid 19 cases in Maharashtra, coronavirus death in Maharashtra, latest news on coronavirus outbreak“The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said. The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781 with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said. Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

Also read: Check Coronavirus latest updates here

Related News

“The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said. The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 781 33 new cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1A longer lockdown? Here is what researchers have to say
2Coronavirus pattern emerges in country: 80% cases reported from 62 districts
3Coronavirus unlikely to be under control, could become seasonal, says top US doctor