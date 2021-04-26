  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: COVID-19 second wave situation getting better, says Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh

By: |
April 26, 2021 6:59 PM

He said the state government had set up jumbo treatment facilities, ramped up testing and ensured effective home isolation to tackle the second wave of the infection, which was "unprecedented and four times stronger than the first one".

The state government was planning to get vaccines from the international market to carry out a massive drive covering as many people as possible in a short period of time, the minister added. The state government was planning to get vaccines from the international market to carry out a massive drive covering as many people as possible in a short period of time, the minister added.

In 15 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra, the number of people getting discharged is much higher than patients getting admitted in hospital for COVID-19, which is a “satisfactory and comforting indication”, state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said here on Monday. He said the state government had set up jumbo treatment facilities, ramped up testing and ensured effective home isolation to tackle the second wave of the infection, which was “unprecedented and four times stronger than the first one”.

On the drop in numbers and the recovery rate climbing up steadily, the minister told reporters, “This is a satisfactory and comforting indication. I feel restrictions are working and the second wave numbers will soon come down if all of us adhere to COVID-19 norms.” The state government was planning to get vaccines from the international market to carry out a massive drive covering as many people as possible in a short period of time, the minister added.

Related News

“The situation in Maharashtra is coming under control day by day, and that is why we are working on increasing the number of people getting vaccinated. Therefore, the MVA government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is planning to purchase vaccines from the international market in huge numbers,” Deshmukh claimed. The medical education minister also informed that MBBS examinations for the first, second and third year will be held in the first week of June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra COVID-19 second wave situation getting better says Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Second coronavirus wave in India: What is different this time?
23 sectors exempted from govt ban on non-medical use of liquid oxygen
3Implement intensive, local, focused containment framework: MHA to states