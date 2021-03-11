Maharashtra Covid-19: Lockdown will return in parts of state, says CM Thackeray; to hold special meeting on measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

Amid a recent spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that strict lockdown measures will be implemented in some parts of the state to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thackeray said this after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital. The statement comes as the number of cases in the state has touched a record high. Maharashtra witnessed 13,659 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. It was the highest single-day surge in the number of COVID-19 cases this year. With this, the caseload of the state has touched the figure of 22,52,057. So far 52,610 deaths have been reported in the state because of the disease.

Thackeray’s mother-in-law and wife Rashmi Thackeray too received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

“Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray also said that the government has been urging people to follow all the rules of social distancing and wear masks. The government is also asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. “The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking & tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations,” Bhargava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dr VK Paul – Member (Health), NITI Aayog – too expressed his concern over the surge in a number of cases in Maharashtra and said that it is a ‘serious matter.’ “This has two important lessons- don’t take COVID-10 for granted and we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour if we have to remain free from the virus,” Paul said.