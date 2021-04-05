Maharashtra Covid-19 Lockdown Rules: Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not from today to April 30

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement that prohibitory orders will also be in force during the daytime on weekdays. (FIle Photo)

Amid the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has announced night curfew during weekdays and lockdown during the weekend to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The night curfew in the state will be effective from 8 pm to 7 am from Monday i.e. April 5 to April 30. The state government has termed the new restrictions ‘Break the Chain.’ The campaign launched by the state government last year was termed ‘Mission Begin Again.’ The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement that prohibitory orders will also be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

A minister of the state government said that only essential services will be allowed during the night curfew that comes into effect from April 5.

A decision in this regard was taken during the high-level meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. Thackeray had chaired the meeting through video-conferencing.

The state government said that new restrictions and weekend lockdowns have been imposed by keeping in mind that they will not hurt the livelihood of people and the economic cycle. CM Uddhav Thackeray also said that he spoke to all the stakeholders regarding new restrictions and sought their cooperation in the strict implementation of the curbs.

