Maharashtra: COVID-19 fear sets in govt officials as they demand 100% attendance norm revoked

Maharashtra, having the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country, has recorded more than one million COVID-19 cases. The transmission is increasing in a manner that the state government has introduced a new campaign ‘My family-My responsibility’ where the government has urged people to take responsibility for preventing transmission. Even in government office “Mantralaya,” 16 people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Due to this, the government officials are demanding to revoke the 100 per cent attendance norm, The IE reported. According to the report, Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation (MSGOF) and the Maharashtra Mantralaya Officers Association (MMOA) said that social distancing violation and the lack of precautionary measures resulted in COVID-19 cases.

Further, the report highlighted that the decision which mandates 100 per cent attendance of government employees was ill-conceived. It is to note that Maharashtra state government had 100 per cent attendance norm compulsory for class A and class B employees starting September 1. These guidelines apply to around 80 per cent of the officials working in the Mantralaya.

According to the Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, the associations have already given their representation on the matter and it will be placed in front of the Chief Minister, after which the decision will be made.

The report added that the government building, having 4,000 to 4,500 employees on a daily basis, was not screened properly. Citing MMOA general secretary Vishnu Patil, the report said that the number of visitors in the building rose sharply and there are no proper SOPs in order to regulate people’s movement in and out of the building. With a large number of people coming to Mantralaya, it has become difficult to practise social distancing. The associations have also questioned testing of government officials in the office.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases have been recorded at 1,145,840 where 302,135 cases are still active in the state