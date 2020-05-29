Maharashtra continues to add to Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally; 178 new cases reported

With 47 deaths and 869 discharges, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Karnataka reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 as returnees from neighboring Maharashtra continue to add to the state’s tally, taking the total number of infections to 2,711, the health department said on Friday. Of the fresh cases, 156 are returnees from Maharashtra.

With 47 deaths and 869 discharges, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin. Other than returnees from Maharashtra, the 178 cases include five, who have come from Delhi, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

While one is with international travel history from Ireland. Remaining cases include- four who are contacts of patients who earlier tested positive, and one each with history of ILI and SARI. Contact history of five others are still being traced.

Among the districts where new cases were reported,Raichur accounting for 62, followed by Yadgir 60, 15 each from Udupi and Kalaburagi, Bengaluru urban 10, four each from Davangere and Chikkaballapura, two each from Mandya and Mysuru, and one each from Bengaluru rural, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Dharwad.