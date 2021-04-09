Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold all-party meet on Saturday to discuss COVID-19

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.
“This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday,” he said.
When asked about the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night, Darekar said the state government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.
