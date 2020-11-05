Maharashtra cinemas to reopen from November 5

Maharashtra is among the last states to allow theatres to reopen.

The Maharashtra government has allowed cinema halls to reopen outside containment zones from November 5.

An order issued by the state government on Wednesday mentioned that cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes will be allowed to function outside containment zones with 50% of seating capacity.

“No eatables will be allowed inside the cinema halls, multiplexes, drama theatres. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities.

“The Cultural Affairs Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting,” the order said.

The Centre had in October allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, and theatres to reopen with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). The Ministry of Home Affairs had then left it to states to take a final call on the matter, based on specific situations.