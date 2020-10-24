Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive.
“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!,” the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.
