  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

By: |
October 24, 2020 3:23 PM

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle. (File photo: IE)

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle. “I have been working every single daysince the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” he said.

Related News

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!,” the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pitches for free COVID-19 vaccine throughout India
2Antibodies against coronavirus detectable up to seven months post COVID-19 onset, says study
3Indian Coronavirus vaccine update: When will Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin be launched?