  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra bans all political, religious gatherings from tomorrow amid fresh corona surge

By: |
February 21, 2021 8:18 PM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that lockdown is not the solution but helps in breaking the corona chain.

Maharashtra, Maharashtra news, Maharashtra latest, Maharashtra lockdown news, Maharashtra lockdown 2021, Maharashtra coronavirus, Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai news, Mumbai latestUddhav Thackeray has urged people to wear face masks and follow social distancing diligently. (PTI photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, all political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday. In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd.

“The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days,” he said. “Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus,” he added.

Related News

The chief minister said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must and those violating the rules will be punished. According to him, face mask is the only “shield” in the war against coronavirus. “Wear mask, maintain discipline and observe social distancing to avoid a lockdown,” Thackeray said.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra bans all political religious gatherings from tomorrow amid fresh corona surge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria
2UK sets July-end target for anti-COVID jabs for all adults
3After vaccine ‘maitri’, India focuses on home truth of Covid-19 inoculation: SII CEO Poonawalla hints at future plan