Maharashtra adds 22,084 COVID-19 cases; 391 die

September 12, 2020 8:56 PM

The state now has 2,79,768 active cases, the department said in a release. 51,64,840 samples have been tested in the state till date, it said.

A total of 13,489 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 22,084 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 10,37,765, state health department said.

With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 29,115, it said. A total of 13,489 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512.

