Maharashtra adds 22,084 COVID-19 cases; 391 die

The state now has 2,79,768 active cases, the department said in a release. 51,64,840 samples have been tested in the state till date, it said.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 22,084 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 10,37,765, state health department said.
With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 29,115, it said. A total of 13,489 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512.
The state now has 2,79,768 active cases, the department said in a release. 51,64,840 samples have been tested in the state till date, it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.