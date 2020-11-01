  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: 5,369 new Covid cases; death toll crosses 44,000-mark

November 1, 2020 10:06 PM

The recovery count in the state has reached 15,14,079, it said. The state's recovery rate is now 89.92 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.61 per cent, the department said.

A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day.

 

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state’s infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said. The death toll crossed the 44,000-mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said. A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement.

So far, 90,24,871 people have been tested across the state, of whom 57,468 were tested on Sunday alone. At present there are 25,44,799 people in home quarantine and 12,230 in institutional quarantine, it said.

Out of the total number of cases during the day, 908 were reported in Mumbai, where 25 patients died. With this, the number of positive cases in the metropolis has reached 2,58,405 and fatalities 10,318. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,748 cases and 35 deaths.

The region’s case count is now 5,84,985 and death toll 18,017. On Sunday, Nashik city reported 209 cases, Pune city 346, Pimpri Chinchwad 133, Aurangabad city 218 and Nagpur city 166. Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 16,83,775, new cases: 5,369, active cases: 1,25,109, recovered: 15,14,079, death toll: 44,024, number of people tested so far: 90,24,871.

