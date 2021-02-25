Maharashtra: 229 school hostel students test coronavirus positive

A total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Thursday.
The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined. (Representational image)
Four school staffers have also tested positive, the official said, adding the area has been declared a containment zone.