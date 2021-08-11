  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: 210 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

August 11, 2021 9:58 AM

Besides these new cases recorded on Tuesday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,143, he said.

covid 19 cases in thaneThe COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent. (Photo source: IE)

Thane has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,47,153, an official said on Wednesday. Besides these new cases recorded on Tuesday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,143, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,783, while the death toll has reached 3,217, another official said.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
