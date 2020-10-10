  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: 11,416 new coronavirus cases, 308 deaths; 26,440 recover

By:
October 10, 2020 9:31 PM

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally on Saturday increased to 15,17,434 with 11,416 new cases being reported, said a health official.

Mumbai city reported 2,203 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,27,276, while its death toll rose to 9,391 with 48 new fatalities.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus case tally on Saturday increased to 15,17,434 with 11,416 new cases being reported, said a health official. The state also reported 308 deaths during the day, which took the death toll to 40,040, he said. 26,440 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 12,55,779.

With this the state now has 2,21,156 active cases. Mumbai city reported 2,203 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,27,276, while its death toll rose to 9,391 with 48 new fatalities. Pune city added 724 new cases, raising its tally to 1,64,341, while 16 deaths took the toll to 3,718.

The state has so far conducted 75,69,447 tests. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,17,434, New cases: 11,416, Death toll: 40,040, Discharged: 12,55,779, Active cases: 2,21,156, people tested so far: 75,69,447.

