Maharashtra reports 2,797 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths, 6,383 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 2,797 fresh coronavirus cases and 40 new fatalities linked to the infection on Thursday, while 6,383 more patients were discharged following recovery, the health department said.

With this, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 78,53,291, while the death toll increased to 1,43,532, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 2,748 cases and 41 fatalities.

There are 23,816 active cases in the state, it said.

The bulletin did not mention any fresh Omicron infections in the state. But it said, “A total of 4,456 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state (so far). Out of these, 3,455 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.” Until now 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,991 patients have been received, while 913 results are awaited, it said.

Mumbai reported 259 new cases and zero fatality, while Pune recorded 450 infections and three deaths.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 983 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (473), Nashik (373), Nagpur (311), Akola (296), Latur (170), Kolhapur (100), Aurangabad (91).

Each eight administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the 40 fatalities, Pune recorded 10, Mumbai (nine), Kolhapur (six), Nashik (five), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Akola and Aurangabad (two each).

With 6,383 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of those recovered rose to 76,81,961, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 1,19,536 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,68,76,774.

Currently, 2,51,023 people are in home quarantine and another 1,146 in institutional quarantine, it added.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,53,291; fresh cases 2,797; death toll 1,43,532, recoveries 76,81,961, active cases 23,816; total tests 7,68,76,774.