Maha Kumbh 2021: Uttarakhand minister appeals for ‘Covid-19 insurance’ policy to boost footfall

Maha Kumbh Mela will begin in Haridwar from January 14, 2021 (Reuters Image)

Maha Kumbh Mela will begin in Haridwar from January 14 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and in its bid to revive tourism in the state, the Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has appealed to the Central government to introduce ‘Covid insurance’ policy.

The religious gathering that will take place for three months ending in April 2021 brings huge footfall in the Ganges city of the state. Maharaj, in his letter to Prahlad Singh Patel, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and tourism said the introduction of Covid insurance policy will ensure the safety of the devotes and reduce the fear about pandemic among the foreign tourists about visiting India. He added all the pilgrims visiting Haridwar during Covid-19 should get the benefits of the policy, reported IE.

Meanwhile, the Piyush Goyal-headed Railway Ministry is busy with preparations to welcome guests for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021. Various special trains have been introduced and a new railway station, the Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station has been built for the convenience of the pilgrims. New foot-over bridges have been developed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ethal, Motichur, Jwalapur and Pathri railway stations.

The mela authorities are taking special provisions for pilgrims due to the Covid-19. Projects worth Rs 320 crore are under works at the Har ki Pauri ghat and other ghats in the city. Pilgrims will have to register online to take a holy bath in the Ganga on the dates of four Shahi snans. Crowd mapping will be done through GIS camera and the control room will be alerted when too many people gather in a particular area.

A staggering seven million tourists attended the last Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar in 2010.