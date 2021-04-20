  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh’s largest COVID-19 care centre set up in Indore

April 20, 2021 9:33 AM

The centre, set up within a fortnight, is equipped with beds made out of cardboard which can be easily disposed of after use, MP government's COVID-19 advisory committee member said

Four private hospitals have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing medical and nursing facilities at the centre in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh’s largest COVID-19 care centre has come up in Indore with various items like clothes for patients, beddings and oxygen machines worth Rs 5 crore donated by people, a senior state official said. The centre, set up within a fortnight, is equipped with beds made out of cardboard which can be easily disposed of after use, MP government’s COVID-19 advisory committee member Dr Nishant Khare told reporters on Monday.

Located in a community satsang complex on the Khandwa road, the facility will have 600 beds in the initial phase and the capacity can be raised to 6,000 beds, if required, he said. “It is the largest such facility in Madhya Pradesh. Various items, like  clothes for patients, beddings and oxygen machines worth Rs 5 crore, were donated by industrial groups, traders’ bodies and social organisations,” the official said.

Patients having mild symptoms of COVID-19 and those living in small houses where they cannot stay isolated will be
kept in this centre, he said. Four private hospitals have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing medical and nursing facilities at the centre, he said.

Indore, which is the worst hit by COVID-19 in the state, has so far reported 92,768 cases of the viral infection and 1,062 deaths, as per official data.

