Madhya Pradesh tally of COVID-19 cases up by 110 to 1,090; death toll 55

Medics during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

With 110 more persons testing coronavirus positive on Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,090, health officials said. Besides, coronavirus claimed the lives of two more persons in Indore late on Wednesday night, taking the death toll in the state to 55, the officials said.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said, “As many as 110 people have tested positive for coronavirus after the administration received their report this morning from Delhi. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Indore has gone up to 696. Of them, 39 have died.”

The death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city till Thursday morning was 5.60 per cent, which is higher than the national average. But since the last week, it been continuously decreasing.

According to reports so far, the virus has now affected 26 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh. Agar Malwa and Alirajpur districts were the latest to be hit by it on Wednesday.

Indore has reported the highest number of 696 cases in the state, health officials said. Indore has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, where maximum number of such patients per 10 lakh population were found. The total population of the district is around 35 lakh.

Of the 55 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 39 were reported in Indore alone. So far, five persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 patients were found for the first time in Agar Malwa (3) and Alirajpur (1) districts, health officials said. So far, 64 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

According to the officials, 290 containment zones have been created across cities in the state to curb the spread of the virus.