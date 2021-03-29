Madhya Pradesh sees 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Indore has so far reported 957 deaths, including two fatalities that occurred in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Bhopal rose to 630 with one more person succumbing to the infection, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 2,323 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,91,006, the state Health department said. With nine more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the overall fatality count in the state rose to 3,967.

A total of 1,349 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,71,889, the department said. With 609 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 68,400 while the case count in Bhopal rose to 50,456 with the addition of 469 infections.

Indore has so far reported 957 deaths, including two fatalities that occurred in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Bhopal rose to 630 with one more person succumbing to the infection, the department said.

Indore is now left with 3,286 active cases while Bhopal has 3,965 such cases. With 23,249 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 63.45 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,91,006, new cases 2,323, death toll 3,967, recovered 2,71,889, active cases 15,150, number of tests so far 63,45,761.