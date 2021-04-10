  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown extended till April 19-22 in some areas

April 10, 2021 6:14 PM

Speaking on the extension, Rajora said, "Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19."

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, an official said.

At present, the lockdown is in force in all urban areas of the state till 6 am on Monday. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with district crisis management committees via video conferencing.

Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon, Rajora added.

