Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Indore rises to 52, COVID-19 cases reach 897

Published: April 20, 2020 12:45:49 PM

The deceased included two men and a woman, in the age group of 42 to 47 years, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Madhya Pradesh, death toll in madhya pradesh, covid 19, coronavirus in indore,covid 19 cases in madhya pradesh, latest news on coronavirusData analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 5.8 per cent, higher than the national average. (Representational image: IE photo)

Three more persons died of coronavirus Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 52, an official said on Monday. The deceased included two men and a woman, in the age group of 42 to 47 years, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said. Besides, seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 here, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 897, he said.

Of these, 71 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Data analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 5.8 per cent, higher than the national average. Curfew has been imposed in the district’s urban limits since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in Indore.

