Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 patient tries to kill self

Published: August 24, 2020 8:27 AM

The patient got down from the third floor window onto the open slab and was about to jump when some staff members rushed to him and held him back, said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr P K Kasar.

Madhya Pradesh, covid 19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, COVID 19 suicides cases, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe patient is suffering from some mental issues according to his family members. (Representational image)

Staff members of a hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday foiled the bid of a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient to commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of the facility, police said.

The patient is suffering from some mental issues according to his family members, he said. Kasar demanded that state government install iron grills on the windows of the hospital.

