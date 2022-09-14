Lumpy skin disease has not affected milk output: Minister

The spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle has not affected the country’s milk production though the disease has spread across 13 states so far. “Impact of LSD on the milk production is insignificant,” Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, told FE. He said more than 1 million cattle have contracted LSD across 13 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and 75,000 deaths have been reported so far.

Stating that LSD cases are showing a declining trend, Balyan assured that the spread of the disease will be brought under control in a month or two. Though the dairy industry — both cooperatives and private players — has stated that the disease seems to have no significant impact on milk production at present, concerns of future spread and impact cannot be ruled out. Currently, goat pox vaccine is being administered to treat LSD. The indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVacInd – jointly developed by ICAR’s National Research Centre on Equines, Hisar, Haryana, and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh — will be released commercially in three to four months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said scientists have developed an indigenous vaccine to control LSD among the cattle. India has been the largest milk producer in the world since 1998 after surpassing the US. It currently accounts for 23% of the global output. Valued at more than Rs 8.5 trillion annually, the dairy sector is more than the combined value of wheat and rice production.

According to the Economic Survey (2021-22), India’s milk production has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 6.2% to reach 209.9 million tonne (mt) in 2020-21 from 146.3 mt in 2014-15. Milk production in 2021-22 is estimated to be around 2020 mt.