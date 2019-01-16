Lucknow air worse than Delhi; artificial lungs turn black within a day

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 6:30 PM

Source: ANI

The capital of northern Uttar Pradesh state, Lucknow, has taken over national capital Delhi in terms of air pollution. Artificial lungs were installed in the Lalbagh area near Nagar Nigam office in Lucknow and they turned black within a day.

Climate Agenda installed the artificial lungs and the main goal of installing the artificial lungs was to compare it to how human lungs functioned.

Ekta Shekhar, who is the director of Climate Agenda confirmed that it took six days in Delhi and 18 days in Bengaluru for the artificial lungs to turn black.

However, the situation seems to be dire for Lucknow.

Shekhar said that they had used HEPA filters and rued ‘loopholes in the National Clean Air Programme’ of the government. If they are not addressed, she continued, the situation will not improve in the state.

The overall air quality index (AQI) again worsened to ”very poor” category on Sunday in Delhi after the harmful pollutants level took a spike.

The national capital’s AQI was 382 in the morning, as per government-run SAFAR.

