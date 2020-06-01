L&T arm converts govt healthcare units into COVID-19 patient-care facilities

L&T said it has the capability to construct 300 bed hospitals in record three to four months. (Representational image)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its construction arm has transformed established or under-construction government healthcare units into COVID-19 patient-care facilities across the country.

The company said it has the capability to construct 300 bed hospitals in record three to four months.

It is capable of quickly turning around existing or under-construction medical infrastructure into COVID-19 related facilities and transform large establishments like marriage halls, schools and hotel rooms quickly into isolation wards.

“The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T)… turned around large-scale healthcare infrastructure into COVID-19 care facilities in New Delhi, Champaran and Madhepura in Bihar, Puducherry, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

According to M V Satish, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings, Minerals & Metals), L&T, the company’s hospitals business unit has been empowering several government agencies to build much needed healthcare infrastructure during this pandemic.

Three floors of the L&T-constructed 850-bed super specialty, Safdarjung Hospital, have been converted for the care of COVID-19 patients at the request of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in March.

At the request of Public Works Department, Delhi, the company offered 200 beds of the half-completed 700-bed Indira Gandhi Hospital at Sector 9, Dwarka, as a quarantine facility. The entire ground floor and the first floor of the OPD block with 200 beds have been made operational in quick time.

L&T has handed over the ground and first floors of the Government Medical Hospital in Champaran, Bihar to accommodate 150 beds as isolation wards to treat COVID-19 patients.

The conversion took just 10 days for the L&T team amidst the nationwide lockdown.

L&T is constructing the Government Medical College with an intake capacity of 100 students per annum and a 500-bed college-affiliated hospital for the Bihar government.

As per the request by the state government, L&T is modifying a block of the medical college into a COVID-19 testing lab.

This state-of-the-art lab will help the state government to tackle COVID-19 cases more efficiently, it said.

The SSB Annexure block which was designed and constructed by L&T and handed over to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in 2019, was also modified to meet the requirements of the state of Puducherry to treat COVID-19 patients.

In the first floor, 50 beds were converted as isolation wards and another 100 beds in the second floor were converted into a special ward, it said.

In Diamond Harbour, L&T is designing and constructing a Government Medical College for West Bengal government with an intake capacity of 100 students per annum.

It is modifying a block of the medical college into a COVID-19 testing lab.

In AIIMS Gorakhpur, L&T is designing and constructing a Government Medical College with an intake capacity of 150 students per annum and a 750-bed hospital for the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The company is modifying a block of the medical college into a COVID-19 testing lab.