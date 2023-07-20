Low Vitamin D? These 6 foods can increase the level in your body

Vitamin D is an extremely important compound for the growth of healthy cells, and it also helps in the absorption of calcium. According to experts, Vitamin D is helpful in preventing diseases like rickets and osteoporosis.

According to the National Institute of Health (NH), Vitamin D is produced when the sun’s ultraviolet rays hit your skin. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin D is 600 international units (IU), which is 15 micrograms (mcg) for most adults. Certain foods are naturally rich in Vitamin D.

Here are the 10 healthy food that are high in Vitamin D:

Salmon: Fatty fish like Salmon are a great source of vitamin D. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Composition Database, one 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving of farmed Atlantic salmon contains 526 IU of vitamin D, or 66% of the DV. Other fatty fish like Halibut and mackerel provide 190 IU and 643 IU per 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving, respectively.

Kale: Kale or leaf cabbage is also a source of vitamins B and D. Studies suggest that Kale contains kaempferol and quercetin, excellent antioxidants which are very good for brain functioning.

Orange: It is a rich source of vitamin D. Additionally, it helps our body make collagen. Collagen heals wounds and makes skin smoother.

Mushroom: Sun-dried mushrooms are an excellent source of vitamin D.

Egg Yolk: The yolk in the egg is loaded with vitamin D. According to studies, one egg yolk contains 41 IU of vitamin D. Eggs are also a great source of calcium, protein, zinc, and essential minerals.

The yolk in the egg is loaded with vitamin D. According to studies, one egg yolk contains 41 IU of vitamin D. Eggs are also a great source of calcium, protein, zinc, and essential minerals. Cod Liver Oil: Cod liver oil is extremely rich in Vitamin A and D. Studies suggest that a single teaspoon of cod liver oil provides approximately 113% of your daily vitamin D requirements.