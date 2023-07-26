Love walnuts? Know its benefits and side-effects

Walnuts are one of the most nutritious dry fruits. Studies suggest that walnuts are rich in omega-3 fats and contain higher amounts of antioxidants than most other foods.

Although walnuts are often eaten as a snack, you can also eat them with salads, pastas, breakfast cereals, soups, etc. Walnuts consist of 65 percent fat and about 15 percent of protein.

A 1-ounce (30-gram) serving of walnuts contains Protein: 4.3 grams; Carbs: 3.9 grams; Sugar: 0.7 grams; Fiber: 1.9 grams and Fat: 18.5 grams.

What are the benefits of walnuts?

Walnuts are an excellent source of antioxidants that can reduce damage due to “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Walnuts contain the plant form of omega-3 fat, which may help reduce heart disease risk.

Eating walnuts may help in decreasing inflammation which can lead to many chronic diseases.

Eating walnuts promote the health of your gut and may help reduce disease risk.

Walnuts may also reduce your risk of certain cancers, including breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

Walnuts may even help you control appetite and hunger which leads to weight loss.

Eating walnuts may help control type 2 diabetes and reduce your risk of the disease.

Eating 1 ounce (28 grams) of walnuts daily may help improve blood pressure.

Walnuts may help protect your brain from damaging inflammation and support good brain function.

Eating walnuts may also help in improving your sperm health.

What are side-effects of walnuts?

The fibre content of walnuts may cause issues for your digestive system.

If you are susceptible to allergies or have any nut allergy, you should be careful when consuming walnuts.

Excessive consumption of walnuts may lead to weight gain.

Walnuts can also contribute to kidney stone formation due to their high oxalate content.

What is the right way for consuming walnuts?

According to experts, the appropriate dose of walnuts is 4-6 pcs per day. Ideally, you should eat walnuts early in the morning on an empty stomach to get maximum benefits for your body.