Love swimming at beaches? Beware! You might be in danger, here’s why

Exposure to downgraded water can cause illness related to the gastrointestinal and respiratory system.

Skin is the first line of defense of our immune system and protects us from external factors entering directly into our body. It protects us from exposure to harmful microbes present in the river or sea water both physically and in terms of immunity. Recent studies found that ocean water is harmful to the skin’s health as it washes off its original microbiome and puts up a different community of microbes on our skin.

A report by India Today mentioned that swimming in the ocean alters the skin microbiome and increases the likelihood of infection. According to the report, a group of researchers conduct a study with few participants and found that ocean bacteria are present on all participants even after six and twenty-four hours of air drying and that some of the participants acquired more ocean bacteria and in some of them the oceanic bacteria persisted for a longer span.

A Ph.D. student at the University of California, US, Marisa Chattman Nielsen said that their data demonstrated that ocean water can alter the composition and diversity of human’s skin microbiome. She added that “Normal bacteria were washed off while swimming and oceanic bacteria were deposited on skin, which is a thing to worry for skin’s biological health.”

Earlier some studies already have mention of connections between swimming in ocean and skin infections. This might be a result of poor water quality at many beaches and also due to wastewater deposition in the oceanic territories. This motivated the current research which had worrying results.

The recent research results showed that a change in the skin’s microbiological health can leave the most vulnerable to infections and influence existing disease. Also, exposure to such a downgraded water can cause illness related to the gastrointestinal and respiratory system of the human body. It can infect the ear and sensitive skin as well.

Keeping in view the water-waste management of big metros like Mumbai and Chennai, and also of beach cities like Vishakhapatnam, Puri, Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, and others in India it is worrying and leave the people prone to skin infection and allergy due to the deteriorated water quality.