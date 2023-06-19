Love Litchis? Know its benefits, side effects and the right time to consume them

Sweet and juicy Litchis are an extremely popular fruit and other than eating it raw it is also found in many desserts and drinks like jellies, cocktails, and ice creams.

The fruit is mainly composed of water and carbs which make upto 82 percent and 16.5 percent of the fruit, respectively. A 100-grams of Litchis consists of nutrients like Protein: 0.8 grams, Carbs: 16.5 grams, Sugar: 15.2 grams, Fiber: 1.3 grams and Fat: 0.4 grams.

What are the benefits of Litchi?

As litchis contain several healthy minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, it may protect against heart disease, cancer, and diabetes

Some animal studies also indicate that litchi extract may help fight liver cancer

Copper present in litchi can help in promoting hair growth.

As litchis have a low glycemic index, so it is safe for diabetic patients when consumed in moderate amounts.

What are the side effects of Litchi?

In some people, litchi can cause allergic reactions like itching and rash on the skin, swelling of the lips and the throat and diarrhea.

In certain villages of India, Litchi fruit has been linked to brain inflammation in children.

Excess use of litchi can lead to hormonal imbalance, fever, haemorrhage, internal bleeding and infections.

When is the right time to eat litchi?

According to experts, you should eat litchis after breakfast or after lunch.