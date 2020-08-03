  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

Published: August 3, 2020 1:18 PM

The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” he said in a tweet.

