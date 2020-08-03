Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” he said in a tweet.
The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.