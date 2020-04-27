Lockdown or no lockdown, here’s what PM Modi says will continue even after May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with the state chief ministers via video conferencing. (Photo credit:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with the state chief ministers via video conferencing. He told the CMs that the impact of Coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months and masks and face covers will be part of our lives. PM Modi also emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19.

The prime minister highlighted the need to take along the economy hand in hand with precautions against Coronavirus. Expressing satisfaction with the collective measures of the governments and the people, PM Modi said that the nationwide lockdown has yielded positive results and saved the lives of thousands of people. At the same time, he also cautioned that the battle against Covid-19 will continue and its impact will be visible for several months to come.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that most of the states were inclined in favour of the extension of the lockdown. Most of the CMs noted the increase in the number of cases and sought a cautious approach towards the easing of the lockdown restrictions, Narayansami told ANI.

States which have sought further extension of the lockdown include Odisha, Goa and Meghalaya. Odisha Health Minister Naba Das told ANI that the state has sought the extension of lockdown for one more month.

Let the lockdown be extended for one more month and then we will see, Naba told ANI. He also said that the lockdown is very vital as states like Odisha won’t be able to handle the situation if the infection went out of hands. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also advocated the extension of the lockdown.

Interstate borders should remain sealed for some more time while economic activities within the state should be permitted in a phased manner, Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also proposed to extend the lockdown with activities in Green zones and Covid-free districts getting opened in phased manner.

On the question of the return of Indian nationals living in different parts of the world, PM Modi said that the issue will be tackled in such a way that the families of these individuals are not put at any risk. Days before, reports of MEA considering to evacuate Indians from all countries emerged in the media. Emphasising on the need to use technology, PM Modi said that the use and download of Aarogya Setu app should be maximised to aid the efforts against Coronavirus.

The meeting was convened to discuss the strategy related to the Covid-19 lockdown and easing of restrictions in a phased manner. The groundwork for the meeting between the Prime Minister and state Chief Ministers was laid in a meeting of Union Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba with all state chief secretaries on Sunday. Over a month after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country, many states have demanded the lifting of more restrictions to keep the economy going.

In a similar interaction on April 11, most Chief Ministers had sought an extension of the nationwide lockdown by another 15 days to control the spread of the deadly virus. Post his interaction with the CMs, PM Modi had announced an extension of the lockdown up to May 3. Most states had also sought the release of a special financial package in the wake of Coronavirus.