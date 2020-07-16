Lockdown in India: Check new lockdown guidelines for Bihar, Goa, MP as strict measures enforced in states

Lockdown in India, Bihar, Goa guidelines news: There will be weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image by Reuters)

Lockdown in India, Bihar, Goa guidelines news: A complete lockdown has been enforced in Patna and other districts in Bihar. The lockdown has begun from July 16 and it will remain till July 31. The 16-day lockdown has been imposed by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been announced in Goa. There will be weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. A week-long lockdown is on in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

New guidelines for Lockdown in Bihar, Bihar lockdown, Lockdown in Bihar

Shop selling essential items like milk, dairy products, vegetables, and groceries are allowed to open. Home delivery of products is allowed.

Hospitals, medical establishments, Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs remain functional.

Taxis, auto-rickshaws and private vehicles are allowed for emergency reasons.

Flight and rail services will remain operational.

Restaurants, hotels are allowed to carry out home delivery options.

No public gathering at the places of worship. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions are not allowed to open

Sports, cultural complexes, Malls, movie theatres, swimming pools, and gymnasiums are not allowed to open.

Commercial, private, government establishments are not allowed to open

Goa lockdown guidelines, Lockdown in Goa

Goa government has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The total lockdown will begin from tonight. ‘Janta Curfew’ has been enforced in Goa and will remain effective till 6 am on August 10.

Only medical services and essential services will be allowed during the complete lockdown, says the Goa CM.

Lockdown in MP, Gwalior

A complete lockdown for 7 days is on in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. The state government has said that medical emergency operations, essential commodities operations are allowed.

The state government has banned social, religious, and political programmes and sealed the district borders.