Corona LIVE: Another day, another spike – India detects 43,846 fresh Covid infections, fatality rate also goes up

Coronavirus in India Lockdown 2021 LIVE UPDATES: In yet another worrying spike, India detected 43,846 new coronavirus cases today. Releasing the 24-hour data, the Union Health Ministry’s daily bulletin stated that the national recovery rate from the Covid-19 infection has dropped to 95.96 per cent. In terms of fatalities, 197 individuals lost their lives. This was the highest number of deaths recorded in the last 97 days. The daily increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections is the continuing upward trend for the last 11 days. The daily increase also shows that India is in grip of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As the nation marks the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown on March 23, little has changed on the streets. Videos of people misbehaving when told to cover their face with masks have become a regular trend on social media. The state-wise tally shows that Maharashtra has once again become the epicentre of the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Madhya Pradesh has decided to resume the total lockdowns on weekends. Tamil Nadu has ordered the shutting down of all educational institutions till March 31st. Ghaziabad and Noida have enforced Section 144 due to a sudden rise in the caseload.
Though the mass vaccination is going on decently, with eligible beneficiaries taking the Covid jabs, the problem is with those who don’t have any sort of mask discipline. In fact, health experts have warned that even vaccinated individuals must continue wearing masks. Until we learn to open up the economy in a responsible way and learn the new normal of ‘Work From Home’ and sanitisers, we will have a very long waiting period before the pandemic becomes endemic in nature. As Maharashtra thinks about the total lockdown, here are the newest, verified corona updates in India and around the globe:
Holding the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn "dangerous". "With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all," the minister said. - PTI
The leading opposition presidential candidate in Republic of Congo was receiving oxygen at a private hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a family member said, casting Sunday's election into doubt on the eve of the vote. The election's outcome was already all but certain even before confirmation of Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas' illness. President Denis Sassou N'Guesso has been in power for more than 36 years, last winning 60 per cent of the vote in 2016. But the Central African country's constitution stipulates that an election can be delayed if a candidate dies or is unable to participate in the vote. - AP
No new COVID-19 case was reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, a health official said. The Union territory's caseload stands at 5,038, of which seven are active cases, while 4,969 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said. The administration has so far tested over 3.02 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said. A total of 12,374 health workers and frontline personnel have been vaccinated so far, of whom 4,774 have received the second dose. - PTI
With the addition of 1,932 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,86,249, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of seven persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,377. The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.23 per cent, he added. So far, 2,65,610 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 92.79 per cent. There are 14,262 active cases in the district at present, the official said. - PTI
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,447 on Sunday as a 52-year-old man tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The new patient, who hails from Mamit district, tested positive for COVID-19 during screening at the inter-state border with Tripura, he said. The state now has 15 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.42 per cent. - PTI
In India, 197 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry data, a total of 1,59,755 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,300 from Maharashtra, 12,590 from Tamil Nadu, 12,432 from Karnataka, 10,955 from Delhi, 10,303 from West Bengal, 8,758 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,189 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. - PTI