Corona LIVE: Another day, another spike – India detects 43,846 fresh Covid infections, fatality rate also goes up

A woman takes dose of coronavirus vaccine during awareness campaign in Panchkula. (Express photo)

Coronavirus in India Lockdown 2021 LIVE UPDATES: In yet another worrying spike, India detected 43,846 new coronavirus cases today. Releasing the 24-hour data, the Union Health Ministry’s daily bulletin stated that the national recovery rate from the Covid-19 infection has dropped to 95.96 per cent. In terms of fatalities, 197 individuals lost their lives. This was the highest number of deaths recorded in the last 97 days. The daily increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections is the continuing upward trend for the last 11 days. The daily increase also shows that India is in grip of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As the nation marks the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown on March 23, little has changed on the streets. Videos of people misbehaving when told to cover their face with masks have become a regular trend on social media. The state-wise tally shows that Maharashtra has once again become the epicentre of the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Madhya Pradesh has decided to resume the total lockdowns on weekends. Tamil Nadu has ordered the shutting down of all educational institutions till March 31st. Ghaziabad and Noida have enforced Section 144 due to a sudden rise in the caseload.

Though the mass vaccination is going on decently, with eligible beneficiaries taking the Covid jabs, the problem is with those who don’t have any sort of mask discipline. In fact, health experts have warned that even vaccinated individuals must continue wearing masks. Until we learn to open up the economy in a responsible way and learn the new normal of ‘Work From Home’ and sanitisers, we will have a very long waiting period before the pandemic becomes endemic in nature.

As Maharashtra thinks about the total lockdown, here are the newest, verified corona updates in India and around the globe: