Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live Updates: Minor dip in fresh cases, India records 40,715 new Covid infections

A medical staff takes temperature of a man. Stringent rules such as temperature checks and social distancing are being enforced again as India witnesses second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Lockdown news today Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: India is experiencing not only a forceful second wave of the coronavirus but also seeing alarming statistics that show a troubling future ahead. With increased positivity rate and ‘R’ factor, India is on verge of breaking the records in terms of cases and Covid deaths. Several states have decided to close primary schools. Uttar Pradesh now joins the list of states that have shut down schools. With poor social distancing and zero mask discipline, schools can very quickly become the hotspots. So far, the Centre has not stated whether the rise in the number of fresh Covid cases is due to local mutants of the novel coronavirus, but some state officials think otherwise. It is time for the Narendra Modi government to get a better genome sequencing in order to understand the present spike. Because, in case the reason is local mutants or Indian variant of coronavirus if we must say that, then it needs to be further probed and alerted.

Here’s a look at the latest rules and developments from across India and around the globe: