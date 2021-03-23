Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live Updates: Minor dip in fresh cases, India records 40,715 new Covid infections

Corona Lockdown New Today Live UPDATES: With the positivity rate surging in double digits, it's time to look beyond Maharashtra and see other hidden Covid hotspots across India.
Lockdown news today Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: India is experiencing not only a forceful second wave of the coronavirus but also seeing alarming statistics that show a troubling future ahead. With increased positivity rate and ‘R’ factor, India is on verge of breaking the records in terms of cases and Covid deaths. Several states have decided to close primary schools. Uttar Pradesh now joins the list of states that have shut down schools. With poor social distancing and zero mask discipline, schools can very quickly become the hotspots. So far, the Centre has not stated whether the rise in the number of fresh Covid cases is due to local mutants of the novel coronavirus, but some state officials think otherwise. It is time for the Narendra Modi government to get a better genome sequencing in order to understand the present spike. Because, in case the reason is local mutants or Indian variant of coronavirus if we must say that, then it needs to be further probed and alerted.
Here’s a look at the latest rules and developments from across India and around the globe:
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will paint an optimistic picture for the U.S. economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, telling U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she sees both growth and possibly full employment next year - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package. Yellen, in written testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, said that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, "I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. - Reuters
Chile will extend a coronavirus rescue package to help poor and middle class families and small businesses stay afloat until June as the Latin American nation struggles to slow a second wave of cases despite a rapid vaccine rollout.President Sebastian Pinera said the latest announcements represented a 50% increase to the $12 billion package announced last June, when Chile was engulfed in a first wave of cases, to $18 billion, representing 2% of Chile's gross domestic product.Emergency Family Income payouts of between 25,000 Chilean pesos ($34) and 100,000 pesos will be extended from March until June, with the amounts determined by how long households had been in lockdown. - Reuters
Several South Korea provinces and cities are continuing to mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers, despite a request from the national government that prompted Seoul to end its mandate amid international outcry. Last week the headquarters of the nation's pandemic control effort asked local governments to end mandatory testing for foreigners, and improve testing policies to eliminate discrimination or rights violations. But only Seoul scrapped its controversial order. The same day, Daegu, the fourth-largest city, with a population of 2.5 million, doubled down with a second order expanding the number of foreign workers that needed to be tested. No foreign workers among 2,553 in the first round tested positive, Daegu said in a statement. - Reuters
Nearly 200 Brazilian economists, including former finance ministers and central bank presidents, have urged the Brazilian government to speed up vaccination and adopt tougher restrictions to stop the rampant spread of COVID-19. The signatories of the letter published on Monday decried the "devastating" economic and social situation in Latin America's largest nation. They also attempted to debunk President Jair Bolsonaro's assertion that lockdowns and restrictions would inflict greater hardship on the population than the disease. - AP
A top World Health Organisation expert on the coronavirus pandemic said the weekly global count of deaths from COVID-19 is rising again, a "worrying sign" after about six weeks of decline. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 at the U.N. health agency, said on Monday that the growth followed a fifth straight week of confirmed cases increasing worldwide. She said the number of reported cases went up in four of the WHO's six regions, though there were significant variations within each region. "In the last week, cases have increased by 8 per cent," Van Kerkhove told reporters. "In Europe, that is 12 per cent -- and that's driven by several countries." The increase is in part due to the spread of a variant that first emerged in Britain and is now circulating in many other places, including eastern Europe, she said. - AP
Spain's health minister has said the country will resume the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday by extending it to adults under the age of 65. Authorities will consider giving it to older people after they analyse a US study that AstraZeneca said showed the jab provides strong protection to all adults, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday. Disclosing the results of a long-anticipated study, the British-Swedish drugmaker said its vaccine was 79 per cent effective overall at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, including in older people, and that none of the more than 30,000 volunteers in the US study were hospitalised or developed severe COVID-19. - AP
Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections. Speaking early Tuesday after a lengthy video call with the country's 16 state governors, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that restrictions previously set to run through March 28 will now remain in place until April 18. Coronavirus infections have increased steadily in Germany as the more contagious variant first detected in Britain has become dominant, and the country's daily number of cases per capita has passed that of the United States. - PTI
At least three persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 4,451, an official said on Tuesday. All the new cases were reported from Aizawal district, he said. "Three fresh patients were diagnosed with the disease during a screening test at the Lengpui airport here. Two have come from Kolkata and one from Guwahati," the official said. All of them were asymptomatic, he said. Mizoram now has 17 active cases, while 4,423 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.37 per cent. - PTI
With the addition of 2,173 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,90,616 while ten persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 6,392, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the district is now left with 16,550 active cases. The mortality rate in Thane district now stands at 2.20 per cent, the official said. A total of 2,67,674 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in the district with the recovery rate of 92.11 per cent. - PTI
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the state is avoid another lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue climb, Topeld reporters here. At the same time, he also defended the state's response rising cases and pointed out that in terms of cases per million population, many states have fared worse. He met the Chief Minister two days ago, Tope said. - PTI
Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for COVID-19 and will join the Pakistan training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe. The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests. The pacer had apparently also tested positive a day before the Pakistan Super League 6 was postponed earlier this month in Karachi due to rising cases of the infection among the franchise players and officials and even board employees. - PTI
The Union Health Ministry has just now released the latest data regarding the coronavirus cases in India today. In a sigh a relief, India detected 40,715 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This is 13 per cent lesser than what was reported on Monday, which happened to be the first anniversary of the 'Janta Curfew'
