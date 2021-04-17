Lockdown-like curbs: Vehicles to be colour coded to limit unwanted movement on Mumbai roads

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will have to have green stickers, the official said.

In a bid to limit vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs, the Mumbai police have directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour-coded stickers, city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Saturday.

The use of the red, green and yellow stickers has been introduced to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to control the spread of coronavirus, the top cop said.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will have to have green stickers, the official said.

People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments will have to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles, he said.

The move will discourage unwanted vehicular movement on roads and at checkpoints, easing the movement of ambulances and medical supply vehicles, Nagrale said.

The stickers, which should be six-inch circles, will also be made available at ‘nakabandi’ points and toll nakas for free, he said, adding that persons found misusing the stickers will be strictly prosecuted.

“If you fall under any of these categories, then please fix the sticker on your vehicle, then come out on the road,” he said.