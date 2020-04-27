Lockdown India Extension: PM Modi to extend coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown? Read state-wise reactions, measures

According to a statement issued by the central government, PM Modi has stressed on the need to adhere to the guidelines strictly in the coronavirus hotspots zones. (Reuters Image)

Coronavirus India Lockdown Extension Latest Updates: People across India are eager to know whether lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 or not! Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of states, emphasized that the impact of Coronavirus will remain visible in the upcoming months even as masks and face covers will continue to be part of our life. India has been under lockdown since March 25 and several chief ministers have voiced their support for an extension of lockdown after May 3, according to ANI report.

Lockdown Extension in India

According to a statement issued by the central government, PM Modi has stressed on the need to adhere to the guidelines strictly in the coronavirus hotspots zones, a PTI report said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had divided all districts into three categories such as Hotspots (Red Zone), Non-Hotspot districts, and Non-infected districts (Green Zone). There are 170 hotspots or Red Zones, and 207 Non-hotspot districts. The Ministry of Health stated that a hotspots district can become Green Zone if now new cases reported in 28 days. The Union Ministry of Health stated that a total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any new COVID-19 positive case in last 14 days.

Delhi Lockdown Extension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had categorically said that lockdown in the national capital would not be relaxed beyond the Central government’s prescribed guidelines.

Maharashtra Mumbai Lockdown Extension

BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that containment zones in Mumbai had reached to 1,036. However, there has been a significant drop in the number of containment zones in the financial capital of India. 231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn’t record a single coronavirus positive patient for the last 14 days.

West Bengal Lockdown Extension

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already voiced her opinion about the coronavirus lockdown extension. She had said that lockdown in the state must go on for two weeks after the May 3 which is the last scheduled date for coronavirus.

Telangana Lockdown Extension

Telangana government has already decided to extend complete lockdown in the state till May 7 even as the Central government is yet to announce anything on lockdown extension beyond May 3.

Karnataka Lockdown Extension, Bangalore Lockdown Extension

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa did attend the video conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of states, on coronavirus situation.

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Adityanath has already banned public gathering in the state till June 30.