Lockdown in UP latest updates: Weekends lockdown in Noida, other parts; Check rules, guidelines

Lockdown in UP, Noida news, rules, guidelines extension updates: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued fresh guidelines allowing markets to remain open from Monday to Friday 9 am to 9 pm (Representative image by Reuters)

Lockdown in UP, Noida news, rules, guidelines extension updates: The weekends lockdown in Uttar Pradesh is set to begin in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the state! The Yogi Adityanath Government has announced that there would be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday till July 31 to check the spread of the coronavirus in the state. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 2,083 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total coronavirus tally in the state rose to 15,720. Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida have recorded 143 new coronavirus cases and 2 COVID19 deaths. The total coronavirus tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district stood at 3,862 and death toll at 143.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued fresh guidelines allowing markets to remain open from Monday to Friday 9 am to 9 pm. However, the guidelines stated that the sanitization process in markets will be carried out on weekends.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi had said earlier that all offices, markets, and commercial establishments would remain closed during weekends lockdown

Essential services will be allowed during the weekend lockdown.

The lockdown like curbs will be effective in both urban and rural areas of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to carry out special cleanliness and sanitization drives in all markets on Saturdays and Sundays. He said all industrial units should also be sanitized.

Allahabad High Court remains closed on July 17. High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and its Bench at Lucknow has also remained for sanitisation of the entire premises after 6 staff members were found COVID19 positive. The high court has been closed since July 14.

Last week, 55 hour-long restrictions were enforced from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday following a surge in coronavirus cases.