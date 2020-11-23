  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lockdown in two west Delhi markets? Here’s what the state govt says

November 23, 2020 11:50 AM

An order to close two evening markets in Nangloi in west Delhi for violation of COVID-19 safety measures was withdrawn by the district administration hours after it was issued, officials said on Monday.

The district officials can take action against individuals for violation but cannot seal an entire market, said a senior government officer. (Representational image: AP)

An order to close two evening markets in Nangloi in west Delhi for violation of COVID-19 safety measures was withdrawn by the district administration hours after it was issued, officials said on Monday. The Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market in Nangloi were closed till November 30 through an order of the West Delhi District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) CEO and ADM and sealing action was taken by teams of district officials backed by municipal corporation and police personnel on Sunday. However, the order for closure was withdrawn hours later as
the Delhi government proposal for regulation of markets amid the pandemic is pending with the Centre.

“The order for closure of market has been withdrawn because a proposal of Delhi government for regulation of markets in view of COVID-19 surge is pending with the Central government. The district officials can take action against individuals for violation but cannot seal an entire market,” said a senior government officer.

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. The chief minister had in an interaction with market associations on Friday last had said that his government does not wish to shut any market.

