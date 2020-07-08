Lockdown in Patna: District magistrate announces Patna lockdown; Check dates

Last week, a wedding near Patna emerged as a super-spreader infecting more than 130 people.

Patna lockdown: As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Patna, the capital city of Bihar, district magistrate on Wednesday announced lockdown in Patna from 10th July to 16th July in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past few weeks, Patna has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases. Last week, a wedding near Patna emerged as a super-spreader infecting more than 130 people.

Admitting that there is an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in Patna in the past three weeks and positivity rate has also been considerably high, district magistrate Kumar Ravi, in a statement, said after examining the situation, the district administration is “convinced that the requirement for a lockdown is inevitable and urgent to contain the further spread of the virus within the district.”

According to the order, all government offices and public corporations will remain closed but defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Information center will be open.

State government offices will be closed during the seven day period of lockdown. However, police, civil defence, fire, and emergency services, disaster management offices will remain open. Municipal bodies will also be kept open for staff required for essential services like sanitation and water supply. The order advised these offices to work with minimum number of staff and suggested other offices to work from home.

Hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities, both public and private, are allowed to continue their services as normal. While commercial and private establishments were asked to close, ration shops dealing with food, groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairies, milk booth, meat, and fish are allowed to open; though fruit and vegetables, meat and fish shops are permitted to open between 6 am-10 am and 4 pm-7 pm. The district administration, however, has encouraged people to opt for home delivery of these services.

All places of worship will remain closed for public. The order has also stopped religious congregations, without permission.

With 385 fresh cases on Wednesday, Bihar has reported 12,570 positive cases and 104 fatalities as of July 8. Patna alone has reported more than 1,000 cases. While 522 COVID-19 patients have recovered/discharged, the city has seen 12 deaths due to coronavirus infections.