Lockdown in Maharashtra districts: What’s allowed, what’s not in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Parbhani

Maharashtra is again under a COVID-19 wave and a series of preventive measures and lockdowns are becoming mandatory again. In as many as three regions of Maharashtra, where a rise in viral load can be seen, officials are taking necessary steps that can curb the spread of Coronavirus- be it curfews or complete lockdowns.

COVID-19 in Nagpur

Recently, Nagpur hit national headlines as the city officials have announced a week-long lockdown which will start from Monday. The city’s neighbouring areas like Akola, Amravati and Buldhana have also seen some lockdowns in the last three weeks, however, these were with different kinds of restrictions. Nagpur, on the other hand, will have more strict norms. Some exemptions for those like government offices and private industry have also been announced by the district administration. Essential services like milk, vegetable, and fruit shops will remain open during the lockdown along with other emergency services. Weekly markets and malls will also remain closed during the lockdown and people cannot arrange any public functions and weddings. Restaurants can operate till 9 pm whereas home delivery will be closed after 10 pm.

COVID-19 in Aurangabad

Aurangabad too is imposing restrictions in the city. Till April 4, all monuments in the region along with heritage sites- Ajanta and Ellora caves shall be closed, owing to increasing Coronavirus cases. The partial lockdown will also result in closure of malls, markets and cinema’s on weekends. Weddings are not permitted during the lockdown period. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will also be closed. Lockdowns are mainly practised on weekends.

COVID-19 in Parbhani

The district authorities of Maharashtra’s Parbhani region have also imposed lockdowns as the Coronavirus cases rise. This will be imposed till March 15 (Monday) 6 AM. During this time, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik has appealed to people to adhere to lockdown guidelines.

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2021’s highest one-day spike for the third day in a row as 15,817 new infections were reported. A report by The Indian Express noted that the second peak is showing dominance in the state as the cases are now recorded very high.

Meanwhile in Pune, authorities are planning to send a proposal to the Centre that will allow inoculation of people above the age of 18 in Pune, which will be an exception, a report by PTI said. Pune is currently under a night curfew- 11 pm to 6 am. The officials have also directed all schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain shut till March 31. Theatres, malls, restaurants, hotels, and gardens will also remain closed in Pune from 10 pm to 6 am and they also have to stick to direction to operate at 50 per cent capacity.