Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will be extended till June 15, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Updated: May 30, 2020 7:03:03 PM

"Schools would reopen after June 13. But the final decision on this would be taken after some days because we are going to extend lockdown till June 15," he said.

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, coronavirus cases in MP, lockdown extension in MP, coronavirus outbreak,latest update on coronavirus outbreakThe chief minister informed that the government has transferred a total of Rs 145.92 crore into the accounts of 66.27 lakh students. (IE photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the lockdown in the state to contain coronavirus will be extended till June 15. He was speaking to students from ten districts through video-conference. “Schools would reopen after June 13. But the final decision on this would be taken after some days because we are going to extend lockdown till June 15,” he said.

“(Because) We also have to deal with coronavirus,” Chouhan said while telling the children about the precautions they need to take to protect themselves from the virus.

The chief minister informed that the government has transferred a total of Rs 145.92 crore into the accounts of 66.27 lakh students.

The money is in lieu of mid-day meals for students which at present can not be served due to lockdown and closure of schools.

