Lockdown in India update: Total lockdown in Patna, Kolkata, parts of MP, Kerala, Assam

Lockdown in India update news: Several state governments have announced total lockdown in parts of India

Lockdown in India update news: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 7.67 lakh-mark and the death toll stood at over 21,000-mark. Several state governments have announced complete or total lockdown in parts to check the surge of the highly contagious COVID19. A fresh lockdown has been announced in Bihar capital Patna, parts of West Bengal including capital Kolkata, parts in Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. We are already witnessing lockdown in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, parts in Assam including northeast India’s most important city Guwahati. Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have imposed section 144 and more restrictions in certain parts to control the COVID19 pandemic in these areas. The central government had issued Unlock 2.0 guidelines but provided provisions for the state governments to take a call after assessing the situation.

Kolkata West Bengal Lockdown news update

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced stringent lockdown in containment zones in districts and Kolkata. These areas will be sealed, no transport will be allowed, shops except for emergency one will remain closed. CM Banerjee has directed police to not allow people venturing out without masks to roam on roads. She has also asked government officials to ensure the availability of foods during the lockdown. Lockdown in Kolkata and other West Bengal districts is beginning from 5 PM on July 9 i.e Thursday. According to the announcement made by CM Banerjee, the lockdown in parts of Bengal will continue for one week.

Patna Bihar Lockdown news update

Bihar government has also announced strict lockdown in the state capital city of Patna. As per the lockdown rules, all government and private offices will remain closed. Emergency services such as medicine, ration, dairy, and meat shops are exempted from the lockdown measures. The essential shops will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The lockdown will begin from July 10 i.e Friday and it will continue till July 16.

Bengaluru Bangalore Karnataka Lockdown news update

Karnataka government has started ‘Sunday Lockdown’ in the capital city of Bengaluru after coronavirus cases continue to surge. Earlier, a few areas in Bengaluru were identified and sealed. Meanwhile, a few sections of society are seeking a two-day lockdown in Bengaluru.

Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Lockdown news update

Triple lockdown in Kerala capital city Thiruvananthapuram is underway. Meanwhile, 25 Commandos of Special Armed Police (SAP) have been deployed in Poonthura to enforce lockdown guidelines. Kerala DGP has said, “Coast Guard, Coastal Security, and Marine Enforcement also put on guard here to prevent fishing boats going out to or returning from Tamil Nadu.”

Madhya Pradesh Lockdown news update

With coronavirus cases rising alarmingly, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it would enforce a complete lockdown across the state on Sundays to check the spread. Major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are getting more new cases pf Coronavirus every day.

Mumbai Maharashtra Lockdown news update

Section 144 continues in Mumbai even as the Maharashtra government enforced strict coronavirus measures in parts of the state. Supply of essential goods and medical emergencies have been exempted from Section 144. In Mumbai, the night curfew timings are between 9 PM and 5 AM.

Assam Lockdown news update

Assam government has decided to enforce total lockdown in Assam’s Jorhat starting today to check the spread of Coronavirus. This comes even as a two-week lockdown in the Kamrup Metropolitan district comprising Guwahati is underway. The state government has imposed strict restrictions in areas like Nalbari, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar.

Chhattisgarh Lockdown news update

Chhattisgarh has announced that section 144 will remain imposed for the next three months to curb the rising coronavirus cases in the state.