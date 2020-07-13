Lockdown in India latest updates: Strict lockdown in 7 states as COVID19 cases surge

Lockdown in India extension state-wise update: Maharashtra, which is the worst affected coronavirus state in India, has decided to enforce total lockdown in the municipal corporation limits of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Representative image by Reuters)

Lockdown in India extension update: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 8.50 lakh even as a number of state governments have decided to enforce lockdown in COVID19 affected areas. Lockdown is going on in parts of West Bengal including Kolkata, parts of Bihar including Patna, parts of Assam including Guwahati, and parts of Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, governments in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra have also decided to enforce a more stringent lockdown in their states to prevent spurt in COVID19 cases.

To check the spread of coronavirus in the capital city, the Karnataka government has announced that a total lockdown would be enforced in Bengaluru city limits and Bengaluru Rural areas from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement lockdown on weekends in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi has said. A similar lockdown like curbs was enforced in Noida and other parts from Friday night.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected coronavirus state in India, has decided to enforce total lockdown in the municipal corporation limits of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding rural areas. The lockdown in Pune will begin from July 14 land is scheduled to end on July 23.

West Bengal government had enforced lockdown in containment zones in districts and the capital city Kolkata for 7 days in view of the rise in the Coronavirus cases.

Bihar government had enforced total lockdown in Patna and multiple districts citing the ongoing pandemic situation. The lockdown commenced on July 10 and is scheduled to end after the completion of seven days.

On July 11, the Assam government had extended lockdown in Guwahati city and Kamrup (Metro) district for another seven days. Kamrup region was placed under a 14-day lockdown, that began from June 28.

Kerala government has also extended a strict lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city limits till July 20 after coronavirus cases rose in the southern state.