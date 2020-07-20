Lockdown in India update: Strict curbs in parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir

Lockdown in India update, state-wise lockdown latest news: The strict lockdown will be imposed from 6 pm on every Friday till 6 am on every Monday, starting from July 24. (Representative image by Reuters)

Lockdown in India update, state-wise lockdown latest news: Lockdown has been imposed or extended in several parts of a number of states across India. Lockdown has been announced in parts of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Ministers of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to discuss the situation in respective states.

In Maharashtra, police check vehicles in Pune amid the second-phase of lockdown that has been imposed here from July 13 to July 23 in the wake of COVID-19. The lockdown has been imposed in two phases here – first phase is from July 13 to July 18 and the second phase is from July 18 to July 23.

A complete lockdown has been announced in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas in Chhattisgarh. The lockdown will remain effective from July 22 till July 28 midnight in view of the coronavirus. Essential services have been exempted from the lockdown, Raipur District Administration said.

A strict lockdown has been imposed in the entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The Kerala capital will remain under strict lockdown up to the midnight of July 28, District Collector and Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a lockdown has been announced on weekends. The strict lockdown will be imposed from 6 pm on every Friday till 6 am on every Monday, starting from July 24. During the lockdown period, there will be a complete restriction on the movement of individuals, vehicles, and all activities within the Jammu district, except movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass is required, Jammu and Kashmir Government stated.

In West Bengal, the Malda district authorities have extended the ongoing total lockdown in the district headquarters town Englishbazar for till Tuesday i.e July 21, District Magistrate Rajasrhi Mitra said. During this period, markets are allowed to open for two hours from 8 AM to 10 AM during this period and all other shops, including groceries, will be closed, he said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases. Taking cognizance of the ongoing situation, PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said that while imposing a lockdown or curfew should be left to the administration, but asserted that relaxations should be curbed.