Lockdown in Delhi: HC dismisses petitions seeking lockdown extension in national capital

The move comes following the rising number of novel Coronavirus cases in the Delhi-NCR.

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed public interest petitions seeking imposition of lockdown in the national capital till June 30, 2020. The decision comes amid the rising number of novel Coronavirus cases in the Delhi-NCR. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also rejected when asked about the extension of the lockdown in the capital city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has estimated that COVID-19 cases will mount to 5.5 lakh by July 31, 2020. According to the AAP govt, the national capital is likely to witness around 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the national capital. Shah had assured all co-operation in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has termed the novel Coronavirus pandemic situation in the national capital as “horrific’. The apex court also observed that hospitals are not giving due care to keeping of bodies and not even informing family members about deaths. It also asked the Chief Secretary to take stock of the patient management system, and submit a status report on hospital staff, patient care.

The national capital witnessed 101 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,085. A total of 10,956 new Coronavirus infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,97,535. Indian also became the fourth worst-hit nation by the deadly virus.