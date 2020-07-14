Lockdown in Bihar: Bihar announces lockdown! Check dates, guidelines and other details

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Patna Bihar Bhagalpur Lockdown: In order to limit the rising coronavirus infections in the state, Bihar will impose lockdown from July 16 to the end of the month, said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

“Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of #COVID19, he tweeted on Tuesday. “Guidelines” in this regard “are being prepared,” he said in his tweet.

According to the Union health ministry data, Bihar as of July 14 has reported 17,959 COVID-19 positive cases and 160 deaths due to coronavirus infections. While 12,317 patients have recovered/discharged from the hospitals so far, the state still has 5,482 active COVID-19 cases.

(This is a developing story. Details to follow.)